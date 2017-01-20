(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Military participates in the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 17]

    U.S. Military participates in the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Pvt. Genesis Gomez 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Members of the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment march down Pennsylvania Avenue after the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Pvt. Genesis Gomez)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 12:04
    Photo ID: 3112977
    VIRIN: 170120-D-MN612-0311
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 11.81 MB
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Military participates in the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 17], by PV2 Genesis Gomez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    POTUS
    Washington D.C.
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

