U.S. Military participates in the 58th Presidential Inauguration

Members of the U.S. Air Force Band march down Pennsylvania Avenue after the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Pvt. Genesis Gomez)

