(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    58th Presidential Inaugural Parade [Image 2 of 3]

    58th Presidential Inaugural Parade

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Cpl. Timothy Turner 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    A U.S. Navy Sailor, along with other joint service members, renders a salute while providing cordon along Pennsylvania Ave. during the inaugural parade for the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Timothy Turner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 10:09
    Photo ID: 3112845
    VIRIN: 170120-D-YC276-0283
    Resolution: 2466x3450
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Timothy Turner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    58th Presidential Inaugural Parade
    58th Presidential Inaugural Parade
    58th Presidential Inaugural Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    Donald J. Trump

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT