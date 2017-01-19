(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Leaders Forge New Partnerships in Ukraine [Image 1 of 2]

    Leaders Forge New Partnerships in Ukraine

    L'VIV, UKRAINE

    01.19.2017

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Christopher 

    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    The chaplain for the Ukrainian National Military Academy shows Col. David Jordan, commander of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard and Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, and Ukrainian Lt. Gen. Pavlo Tkachuk, the chief of the Ukrainian National Military Academy, along with his staff, the soldiers' memorial in Sts. Peter and Paul's Garrison Church in L'viv, Ukraine.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 09:43
    Photo ID: 3112793
    VIRIN: 170119-A-CL346-632
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: L'VIV, UA 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaders Forge New Partnerships in Ukraine [Image 1 of 2], by 1LT Kayla Christopher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of State
    NATO
    Thunderbirds
    Oklahoma Army National Guard
    Europe
    Combined Training
    Army Training
    US Army Europe
    Ukraine
    EUCOM
    military
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    USAREUR
    Ukrainian Army
    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Yavoriv
    45th
    45 IBCT
    IPSC
    JMTG-U
    Joint Multinational Training Group

