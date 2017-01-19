The chaplain for the Ukrainian National Military Academy shows Col. David Jordan, commander of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard and Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, and Ukrainian Lt. Gen. Pavlo Tkachuk, the chief of the Ukrainian National Military Academy, along with his staff, the soldiers' memorial in Sts. Peter and Paul's Garrison Church in L'viv, Ukraine.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 09:43
|Photo ID:
|3112793
|VIRIN:
|170119-A-CL346-632
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|L'VIV, UA
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Leaders Forge New Partnerships in Ukraine [Image 1 of 2], by 1LT Kayla Christopher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Leaders Forge New Partnerships in Ukraine
LEAVE A COMMENT