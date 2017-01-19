Leaders Forge New Partnerships in Ukraine

The chaplain for the Ukrainian National Military Academy shows Col. David Jordan, commander of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard and Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, and Ukrainian Lt. Gen. Pavlo Tkachuk, the chief of the Ukrainian National Military Academy, along with his staff, the soldiers' memorial in Sts. Peter and Paul's Garrison Church in L'viv, Ukraine.

