Col. David Jordan, commander of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, meets with Oleg Synyutka, the governor of L’viv Oblast, to to exchange ideas about the future of the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, near Yavoriv, Ukraine.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 09:43
|Photo ID:
|3112792
|VIRIN:
|170119-A-CL346-136
|Resolution:
|3809x2536
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|L'VIV, UA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Leaders Forge New Partnerships in Ukraine [Image 1 of 2], by 1LT Kayla Christopher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Leaders Forge New Partnerships in Ukraine
LEAVE A COMMENT