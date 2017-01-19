Leaders Forge New Partnerships in Ukraine

Col. David Jordan, commander of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, meets with Oleg Synyutka, the governor of L’viv Oblast, to to exchange ideas about the future of the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, near Yavoriv, Ukraine.

