Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 06:45 Photo ID: 3112759 VIRIN: 170120-A-JM436-297 Resolution: 4272x2848 Size: 4.08 MB Location: VICENZA, IT

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy [Image 1 of 31], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.