U.S. Army Col. Darius S. Gallegos (left), Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) deputy director and Brig. Gen. Giovanni Pietro Barbano , (CoESPU) director, look Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey (center), Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve Command, sign the guestbook, during visit at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy, January 20, 2017.(U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 06:45 Photo ID: 3112756 VIRIN: 170120-A-JM436-288 Resolution: 5102x3401 Size: 4.69 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy [Image 1 of 31], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.