Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey (left), Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve Command, talk with Lt. Gen Vincenzo Coppola (right), Commanding General “Palidoro” Carabinieri Specialized and Mobile Units, during visit at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy, January 20, 2017.(U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 06:44
|Photo ID:
|3112747
|VIRIN:
|170120-A-JM436-228
|Resolution:
|5121x3414
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy [Image 1 of 31], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
