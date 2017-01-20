Carabinieri and U.S. staff, attend Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) meeting, during visit at (CoESPU), of Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve Command , Vicenza, Italy, January 20, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 06:44
|Photo ID:
|3112739
|VIRIN:
|170120-A-JM436-184
|Resolution:
|5083x3389
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy [Image 1 of 31], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
