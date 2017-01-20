(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy [Image 15 of 31]

    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army Col. Darius S. Gallegos (center), Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) deputy director, presents CoESPU at Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey (left), Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve Command, during visit at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy, January 20, 2017.(U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 06:44
    Photo ID: 3112738
    VIRIN: 170120-A-JM436-183
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy [Image 1 of 31], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey visits at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)Vicenza, Italy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Italy
    USAREUR
    U.S Army Soldier
    USARAF
    Caserma Ederle
    Paolo Bovo
    Visual Information
    CoESPU
    U.S.ARMY Europa
    Training support Center Vicenza
    JM436
    U.S.Army Africa
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey
    Brig. Gen. Giovanni Pietro Barbano
    Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve Command
    Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU)
    Col. Darius S. Gallegos
    Col. Roberto Campana
    Col Nicola Mangialavori
    Lt. Gen Vincenzo Coppola
    director CoESPU
    Commanding General “Palidoro” Carabinieri Specialized and Mobile Units

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT