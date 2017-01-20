(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 4]

    58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Ricky Bowden 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    The Air Force Band performs at the Liberty Ball, honoring the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Ricky Bowden)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 00:44
    Photo ID: 3112525
    VIRIN: 170120-A-TJ396-008
    Resolution: 4395x2925
    Size: 9.82 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Ricky Bowden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

