The Air Force Band performs at the Liberty Ball, honoring the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Ricky Bowden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 00:44 Photo ID: 3112518 VIRIN: 170120-A-TJ396-007 Resolution: 2883x1919 Size: 4.44 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Ricky Bowden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.