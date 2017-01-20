58th Presidential Inauguration

Ready for the weather, rain or shine, U.S. Soldiers assigned to the US Army Field Band prepared their uniforms for marching in the inaugural parade honoring the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. Military personnel assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region provide military support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Ashley Marble)

