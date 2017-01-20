(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Participates in 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3]

    Military Participates in 58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elvis Umanzor 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    The U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard marches down Pennsylvania Avenue during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Elvis Umanzor)

