Military Participates in 58th Presidential Inauguration

The Caisson Platoon of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) marches down Pennsylvania Avenue during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Elvis Umanzor)

