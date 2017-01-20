The U.S. Army Color Guard marches along Pennsylvania Ave. during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard compnents, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seara Marcsis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 20:20 Photo ID: 3112196 VIRIN: 170100-A-XN974-0000 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 5.85 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inaugural Parade [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Seara Marcsis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.