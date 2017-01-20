The U.S. Army Color Guard marches along Pennsylvania Ave. during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard compnents, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seara Marcsis)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 20:20
|Photo ID:
|3112196
|VIRIN:
|170100-A-XN974-0000
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
This work, Inaugural Parade [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Seara Marcsis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
