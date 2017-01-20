The U.S. Navy Color Guard march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Christensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 20:13 Photo ID: 3112162 VIRIN: 170120-D-XA037-0022 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 8.95 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Inauguration [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Michael Christensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.