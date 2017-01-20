(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Inauguration [Image 3 of 5]

    2017 Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Christensen 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    The U.S. Naval Academy Company marches down Pennsylvania Avenue during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Christensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 20:12
    Photo ID: 3112157
    VIRIN: 170120-D-XA037-0019
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Inauguration [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Michael Christensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

