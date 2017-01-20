Boat crews from Charles County Sheriff's Office and Maryland Natural Resources Police patrol the Potomac River near Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. State and local agencies from across the Washington metropolitan area participated in security operations in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Fritts/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 17:10 Photo ID: 3110956 VIRIN: 170120-G-IR442-1156 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 4.84 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, agencies patrol during 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Charlotte Fritts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.