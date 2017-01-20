Boat crews from Charles County Sheriff's Office and Maryland Natural Resources Police patrol the Potomac River near Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. State and local agencies from across the Washington metropolitan area participated in security operations in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Fritts/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 17:10
|Photo ID:
|3110956
|VIRIN:
|170120-G-IR442-1156
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, agencies patrol during 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Charlotte Fritts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
