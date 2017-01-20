The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Heron patrols the Potomac River near Alexandria, Virginia, Jan. 20, 2017. The Heron, homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia, assisted with security operations in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Fritts/Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard patrols during 58th Presidential Inauguration, by PO3 Charlotte Fritts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.