    Coast Guard patrols during 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard patrols during 58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Fritts 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Baltimore

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Heron patrols the Potomac River near Alexandria, Virginia, Jan. 20, 2017. The Heron, homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia, assisted with security operations in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Fritts/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 17:10
    Photo ID: 3110955
    VIRIN: 170120-G-IR442-1115
    Resolution: 3766x2691
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard patrols during 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Charlotte Fritts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    cutter
    alexandria
    inauguration
    Coast guard
    patrol
    Potomac river
    security zone
    Washington d.c.
    heron
    uscgc heron
    cutter heron

