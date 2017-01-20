U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gerardo Colon, an airframes mechanic assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464, performs service checks on a CH-53E Super Stallion during a cold weather training exercise in Brunswick, Maine, Jan. 20, 2017. HMH-464 conducted the exercise to increase the squadron’s operational readiness in extreme conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 17:10
|Photo ID:
|3110936
|VIRIN:
|170120-M-WP334-0015
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|10.69 MB
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, ME, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines Conduct Maintenance during Exercise Frigid Condor [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Jered Stone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
