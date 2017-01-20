Marines Conduct Maintenance during Exercise Frigid Condor

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gerardo Colon, an airframes mechanic assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464, performs service checks on a CH-53E Super Stallion during a cold weather training exercise in Brunswick, Maine, Jan. 20, 2017. HMH-464 conducted the exercise to increase the squadron’s operational readiness in extreme conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

