A 25-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Washington trails the Commander Jacques, a water taxi out of Alexandria, Virginia, during an escort through a security zone in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. The Coast Guard balanced commercial vessels’ navigation of the District’s waterways with maritime security during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 17:06 Photo ID: 3110934 VIRIN: 170120-G-CF771-1014 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 5.82 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, agencies patrol during 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.