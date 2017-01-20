(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard, agencies patrol during 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Coast Guard, agencies patrol during 58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Baltimore

    A 25-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Washington trails the Commander Jacques, a water taxi out of Alexandria, Virginia, during an escort through a security zone in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. The Coast Guard balanced commercial vessels’ navigation of the District’s waterways with maritime security during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    VIRIN: 170120-G-CF771-1014
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, agencies patrol during 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    escort
    inauguration
    Coast guard
    Potomac river
    security zone
    Washington d.c.
    station Washington

