Coast Guard, agencies patrol during 58th Presidential Inauguration

A member of the Department of Energy monitors detection equipment aboard a Coast Guard 25-foot Response Boat-Small during a security patrol on the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. The Coast Guard collaborated with other federal, state and local agencies during the 58th Presidential Inauguration to provide maritime security, including checking for radiation hazards. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala/Released)

