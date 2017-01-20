(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard, agencies patrol during 58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Baltimore

    A member of the Department of Energy monitors detection equipment aboard a Coast Guard 25-foot Response Boat-Small during a security patrol on the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. The Coast Guard collaborated with other federal, state and local agencies during the 58th Presidential Inauguration to provide maritime security, including checking for radiation hazards. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala/Released)

    This work, Coast Guard, agencies patrol during 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    inauguration
    Coast guard
    Potomac river
    department of energy
    Washington d.c.
    station Washington

