    Marines Conduct Maintenance during Exercise Frigid Condor [Image 4 of 6]

    Marines Conduct Maintenance during Exercise Frigid Condor

    BRUNSWICK, ME, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jered Stone 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464, perform service checks on a CH-53E Super Stallion during a cold weather training exercise in Brunswick, Maine, Jan. 20, 2017. HMH-464 conducted the exercise to increase the squadron’s operational readiness in extreme conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 17:10
    Photo ID: 3110925
    VIRIN: 170120-M-WP334-0023
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 12.32 MB
    Location: BRUNSWICK, ME, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Conduct Maintenance during Exercise Frigid Condor [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Jered Stone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    CH-53E
    2nd MAW
    HMH-464
    II MEF
    Marines
    Maintenance
    Airframes
    Frigid Condor

