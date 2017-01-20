(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Presidential Inaugural Ceremony [Image 5 of 10]

    58th Presidential Inaugural Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Ricardo 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Michael R. Pence swears in as Vice President of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol Building, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cristian L. Ricardo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inaugural Ceremony [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Cristian Ricardo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

