Army Staff Sgt. Jeremy Hardman, 84th Military Police from Indianapolis, Ind., prepares his cot, Jan. 18 at FedEx Field, Landover, Md., during in-processing for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. More than 7,500 Soldiers and Airmen from 44 states, 3 territories and the District of Columbia support local and federal authorities for inauguration event. (U.S. Army National Guard by Sgt. Cory E. Grogan, JTF-PA)
|01.18.2017
|01.20.2017 14:03
|3110081
|170118-Z-FS713-238
|1226x1800
|1.23 MB
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, National Guard support for 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
