(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Guard support for 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3]

    National Guard support for 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Cory Grogan 

    DC National Guard

    Army Staff Sgt. Jeremy Hardman, 84th Military Police from Indianapolis, Ind., prepares his cot, Jan. 18 at FedEx Field, Landover, Md., during in-processing for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. More than 7,500 Soldiers and Airmen from 44 states, 3 territories and the District of Columbia support local and federal authorities for inauguration event. (U.S. Army National Guard by Sgt. Cory E. Grogan, JTF-PA)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 14:03
    Photo ID: 3110081
    VIRIN: 170118-Z-FS713-238
    Resolution: 1226x1800
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard support for 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    National Guard support for 58th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard support for 58th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard support for 58th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guardsmen
    airmen
    Service members
    POTUS
    Citizen Soldier
    soldiers
    DCNG
    DCANG
    DCARNG
    Capital Guardians
    58th Presidential Inauguration

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT