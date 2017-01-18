National Guard support for 58th Presidential Inauguration

Army Staff Sgt. Jeremy Hardman, 84th Military Police from Indianapolis, Ind., prepares his cot, Jan. 18 at FedEx Field, Landover, Md., during in-processing for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. More than 7,500 Soldiers and Airmen from 44 states, 3 territories and the District of Columbia support local and federal authorities for inauguration event. (U.S. Army National Guard by Sgt. Cory E. Grogan, JTF-PA)

