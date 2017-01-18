U.S. Army Soldiers receive a brief Jan. 18 that explains responsibilities and requirements for Soldiers and Airmen supporting the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. The majority of more than 7,500 Soldiers and Airmen supporting the inauguration are being sworn in to serve as special police that supports local and federal authorities in providing a safe and secure inauguration. The Mayor of the District of Columbia may appoint special police for a variety of reasons that includes important ceremonies. (U.S. Army National Guard by Sgt. Cory E. Grogan, JTF-PA)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 14:09
|Photo ID:
|3110078
|VIRIN:
|170118-Z-FS713-455
|Resolution:
|1800x1042
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Guard support for 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT