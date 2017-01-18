National Guard support for 58th Presidential Inauguration

Spc. Keenan Reid and Pvt. Alexander Chen, District of Columbia Army National Guard, perform maintenance checks Jan. 18 on about 20 HUMVEES their unit drove from Joint-Base Anacostia-Bolling, D.C. to the D.C. Armory in preparation for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez/JTF-PA)

