    National Guard support for 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 3 of 3]

    National Guard support for 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez 

    DC National Guard

    Spc. Keenan Reid and Pvt. Alexander Chen, District of Columbia Army National Guard, perform maintenance checks Jan. 18 on about 20 HUMVEES their unit drove from Joint-Base Anacostia-Bolling, D.C. to the D.C. Armory in preparation for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez/JTF-PA)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 14:13
    Photo ID: 3110077
    VIRIN: 170118-Z-WQ035-046
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.22 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard support for 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Frank Marquez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Guardsmen
    airmen
    Service members
    POTUS
    Citizen Soldier
    soldiers
    DCNG
    DCANG
    DCARNG
    Capital Guardians
    58th Presidential Inauguration

