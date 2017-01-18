Spc. Keenan Reid and Pvt. Alexander Chen, District of Columbia Army National Guard, perform maintenance checks Jan. 18 on about 20 HUMVEES their unit drove from Joint-Base Anacostia-Bolling, D.C. to the D.C. Armory in preparation for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez/JTF-PA)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 14:13
|Photo ID:
|3110077
|VIRIN:
|170118-Z-WQ035-046
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.22 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Guard support for 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Frank Marquez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT