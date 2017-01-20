South Carolina National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration

Approximately 30 Soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard joined the more than 7,500 citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from about 40 states and territories in the Nation's capital to provide support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration in the District of Columbia, Jan. 20, 2017. The support of the National Guard, including South Carolina, is at the request of the local civilian authorities, as well as federal government partners. This support ensures that the hundreds of thousands of expected spectators will be able to move around smoothly and safely before, during and after the inauguration events. The National Guard routinely performs these types of missions during major events and is able to seamlessly integrate with interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jessica Donnelly, 108th Public Affairs Detachment)

