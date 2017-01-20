U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Heather Waack, with Joint Team Street Cordon Air Force Element, waits for instruction before loading the bus at the Pentagon parking lot in preparation fpr the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 11:10
|Photo ID:
|3109413
|VIRIN:
|170120-D-OT300-0092
|Resolution:
|4352x2992
|Size:
|7.27 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Military participates in 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 8], by TSgt Julius Delos Reyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
