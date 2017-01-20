(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Brothers-in-arms past and present

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Debra Cook 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Veterans extends hands of thanks to Soldier assigned to the Florida National Guard under Task Force Crowd, Inauguration Day Jan. 20, 2017. The Florida National Guard sent approximately 340 Soldiers and Airmen to support the U.S. Park Police in Task Force Crowd. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Debra Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brothers-in-arms past and present, by SGT Debra Cook, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    soldier
    veteran
    handshake
    Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard
    Florida Army National Guard
    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Inauguration day

