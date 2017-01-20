Brothers-in-arms past and present

Veterans extends hands of thanks to Soldier assigned to the Florida National Guard under Task Force Crowd, Inauguration Day Jan. 20, 2017. The Florida National Guard sent approximately 340 Soldiers and Airmen to support the U.S. Park Police in Task Force Crowd. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Debra Cook)

