Military participates in 58th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Ricardo Rosas, with Joint Team Street Cordon Marine Element, waits for transportation instruction prior to the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes)

