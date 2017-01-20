(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military participates in 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 7 of 8]

    Military participates in 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Marines with the Joint Team Street Cordon Marine Element stand in formation prior to the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 11:10
    Photo ID: 3109371
    VIRIN: 170120-D-OT300-0025
    Resolution: 4364x2716
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military participates in 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 8], by TSgt Julius Delos Reyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

