Air Assault, All American brigades complete Transfer of Authority in Iraq

U.S. Army Col. Pat Work (left), commander, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mitchell Rucker, 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div., unfurl the brigade colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 19, 2017. The Falcon Bde. assumed command for the advise and assist role from 2nd BCT, 101st Abn. Div. – Air Assault, from Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command as part of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Anna Pongo)
01.19.2017
01.20.2017
|3108957
|170119-Z-OD139-077
|2550x3300
|1.36 MB
|IQ
|0
|0
|0
