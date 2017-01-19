U.S. Army Col. Brett Sylvia (left), commander, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division – Air Assault, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Wilson, 2nd BCT, 101st Abn. Div. – Air Assault, case the brigade colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 19, 2017. The ceremony completed a nine-month deployment for the Strike Bde. during which they provided key advise and assist support to Iraqi security forces as part of the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command’s multi-national Coalition supporting the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Derrik Tribbey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 07:58 Photo ID: 3108955 VIRIN: 170119-A-DH120-035 Resolution: 4053x2702 Size: 1.06 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Assault, All American brigades complete Transfer of Authority in Iraq [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.