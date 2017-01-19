(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Assault, All American brigades complete Transfer of Authority in Iraq

    Air Assault, All American brigades complete Transfer of Authority in Iraq

    IRAQ

    01.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Army Col. Brett Sylvia (left), commander, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division – Air Assault, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Wilson, 2nd BCT, 101st Abn. Div. – Air Assault, case the brigade colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 19, 2017. The ceremony completed a nine-month deployment for the Strike Bde. during which they provided key advise and assist support to Iraqi security forces as part of the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command’s multi-national Coalition supporting the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Derrik Tribbey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 07:58
    Photo ID: 3108955
    VIRIN: 170119-A-DH120-035
    Resolution: 4053x2702
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Assault, All American brigades complete Transfer of Authority in Iraq, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air Assault, All American brigades complete Transfer of Authority in Iraq
    Air Assault, All American brigades complete Transfer of Authority in Iraq

    TAGS

    101st Abn. Div
    U.S. Army
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR

