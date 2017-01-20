Japanese officials and military personnel experience the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter cockpit demonstrator during the welcoming ceremony of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. VMFA-121 conducted a permanent change of station to MCAS Iwakuni, from MCAS Yuma, Ariz., and now belongs to Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. The F-35B Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, which is the world's first operational supersonic short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft. The F-35B brings strategic agility, operational flexibility and tactical supremacy to III MEF with a mission radius greater than that of the F/A-18 Hornet and AV-8B Harrier II in support of the U.S. - Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin A. Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 05:01
|Photo ID:
|3108756
|VIRIN:
|170120-M-QA315-0043
|Resolution:
|5510x3391
|Size:
|12.18 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VMFA-121 Welcoming Ceremony [Image 1 of 7], by Sgt Justin Fisher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
