(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VMFA-121 Welcoming Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    VMFA-121 Welcoming Ceremony

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Fisher 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japanese officials and military personnel experience the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter cockpit demonstrator during the welcoming ceremony of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. VMFA-121 conducted a permanent change of station to MCAS Iwakuni, from MCAS Yuma, Ariz., and now belongs to Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. The F-35B Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, which is the world's first operational supersonic short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft. The F-35B brings strategic agility, operational flexibility and tactical supremacy to III MEF with a mission radius greater than that of the F/A-18 Hornet and AV-8B Harrier II in support of the U.S. - Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin A. Fisher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 05:01
    Photo ID: 3108756
    VIRIN: 170120-M-QA315-0043
    Resolution: 5510x3391
    Size: 12.18 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-121 Welcoming Ceremony [Image 1 of 7], by Sgt Justin Fisher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    VMFA-121 Welcoming Ceremony
    VMFA-121 Welcoming Ceremony
    VMFA-121 Welcoming Ceremony
    VMFA-121 Welcoming Ceremony
    VMFA-121 Welcoming Ceremony
    VMFA-121 Welcoming Ceremony
    VMFA-121 Welcoming Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Lockheed Martin
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Fighter jet
    jets
    Joint Strike Fighter
    1st MAW
    Aviation
    5th generation
    III MEF
    MCAS Yuma
    MCIPAC
    U.S.- Japan Alliance

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT