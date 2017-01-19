Coast Guard Inauguration Security

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Jones from the Maritime Security Response Team, Chesapeake, Va. provides security support with his canine, Bert, while guests board a dinner cruise boat in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. The MSRT is one of the Coast Guard's quick response teams trained in anti-terrorism tactics established to protect local maritime assets and to support large-scale events such as the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi/Released)

