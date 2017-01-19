(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Inauguration Security [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard Inauguration Security

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Bacone and Chief Petty Officer Carlos Perez from Maritime Safety and Security Team New York conduct security sweeps with their canine, Ruthie, aboard a dinner cruise boat in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. MSST New York is one of the Coast Guard's anti-terrorism teams established to protect local maritime assets and to support large-scale events such as the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 02:01
    Photo ID: 3108539
    VIRIN: 170119-G-DX668-568
    Resolution: 2832x4256
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Inauguration Security [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Presidential inauguration
    MSST
    Coast Guard
    DC
    Canine
    K-9
    Potomac River
    MSRT
    Multiagency
    Washington D.C.
    MSST New York
    58th presidential inauguration
    2017 inauguration
    Waterside security
    CEDET

