Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Bacone and Chief Petty Officer Carlos Perez from Maritime Safety and Security Team New York conduct security sweeps with their canine, Ruthie, aboard a dinner cruise boat in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. MSST New York is one of the Coast Guard's anti-terrorism teams established to protect local maritime assets and to support large-scale events such as the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 02:01 Photo ID: 3108539 VIRIN: 170119-G-DX668-568 Resolution: 2832x4256 Size: 1.88 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Inauguration Security [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.