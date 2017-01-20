(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd Marine Division Change of Command

    JAPAN

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jesus McCloud 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and their families attend a change of command ceremony for 3rd Marine Division as Maj. Gen. Richard L. Simcock II relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Craig Q. Timberlake on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. The change of command ceremony formally transferred authorities and responsibilities for 3rd Marine Division from one commander to another and is a long-standing Corps tradition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Jesus A. McCloud)

