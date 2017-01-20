3rd Marine Division Change of Command

U.S. Marines, Sailors stand in formation during a change of command ceremony for 3rd Marine Division as Maj. Gen. Richard L. Simcock II relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Craig Q. Timberlake on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. The change of command ceremony formally transferred authorities and responsibilities for 3rd Marine Division from one commander to another and is a long-standing Marine Corps tradition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Jesus A. McCloud)

