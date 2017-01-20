U.S. Marines, Sailors stand in formation during a change of command ceremony for 3rd Marine Division as Maj. Gen. Richard L. Simcock II relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Craig Q. Timberlake on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. The change of command ceremony formally transferred authorities and responsibilities for 3rd Marine Division from one commander to another and is a long-standing Marine Corps tradition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Jesus A. McCloud)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 03:34
|Photo ID:
|3108461
|VIRIN:
|170120-M-NV775-021
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|6.33 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd Marine Division Change of Command [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Jesus McCloud, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT