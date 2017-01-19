(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard MSST K-9 team supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration security

    Coast Guard MSST K-9 team supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration security

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Corinne Zilnicki 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Bacone from Maritime Safety and Security Team New York conducts a security sweep with his canine, Ruthie, during a dinner cruise in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. Coast Guard canine explosive detection teams are comprised of one Coast Guard working dog and one handler and are utilized around the country to protect maritime assets. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 22:24
    Photo ID: 3108404
    VIRIN: 170119-G-DX668-538
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard MSST K-9 team supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration security [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard MSST K-9 team supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration security
    Coast Guard MSST K-9 team supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration security

    TAGS

    USCG
    Presidential inauguration
    MSST
    Coast Guard
    DC
    Canine
    K-9
    Potomac River
    MSRT
    Multiagency
    Washington D.C.
    MSST New York
    58th presidential inauguration
    2017 inauguration
    Waterside security
    CEDET

