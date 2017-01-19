Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Bacone from Maritime Safety and Security Team New York conducts a security sweep with his canine, Ruthie, during a dinner cruise in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. Coast Guard canine explosive detection teams are comprised of one Coast Guard working dog and one handler and are utilized around the country to protect maritime assets. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi/Released)
|01.19.2017
|01.19.2017 22:24
|3108404
|170119-G-DX668-538
|4256x2832
|3.42 MB
|DC, US
|4
|0
|0
This work, Coast Guard MSST K-9 team supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration security [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
