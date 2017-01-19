Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Bacone and Chief Petty Officer Carlos Perez from Maritime Safety and Security Team New York conduct security sweeps with their canine, Ruthie, during a dinner cruise in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. MSST New York is one of the Coast Guard's anti-terrorism teams established to protect local maritime assets and to support large-scale events including the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 22:24 Photo ID: 3108402 VIRIN: 170119-G-DX668-482 Resolution: 2832x4256 Size: 3.5 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard MSST K-9 team supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration security [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.