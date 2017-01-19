(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard MSST K-9 team supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration security

    Coast Guard MSST K-9 team supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration security

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Corinne Zilnicki 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Bacone and Chief Petty Officer Carlos Perez from Maritime Safety and Security Team New York conduct security sweeps with their canine, Ruthie, during a dinner cruise in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. MSST New York is one of the Coast Guard's anti-terrorism teams established to protect local maritime assets and to support large-scale events including the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard MSST K-9 team supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration security [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard MSST K-9 team supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration security
    Coast Guard MSST K-9 team supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration security

