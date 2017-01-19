(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.19.2017

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2017) Corporal Aaron Keller from Marine Medium Tilt-rotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced) conducts preventative maintenance by applying sealant to rivets on the horizontal stabilizer of an AV-8B Harrier in the hangar of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance [Image 1 of 9], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

