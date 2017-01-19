170119-N-KD168-088

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2017) A Sailor directs an MH-60S Seahawk during takeoff from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

Date Taken: 01.19.2017
ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, Flight Operations [Image 1 of 9], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.