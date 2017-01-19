Flight Operations

170119-N-KD168-058

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2017) Sailors carry a metal ramp onto the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

