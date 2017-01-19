(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flight Operations [Image 4 of 9]

    Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170119-N-KD168-058
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2017) Sailors carry a metal ramp onto the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 1 of 9], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

