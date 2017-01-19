170119-N-KD168-009

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2017) Cpl. Charles Smith from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced) holds a fuel hose cart in place during flight operations aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

