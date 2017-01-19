(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flight Operations [Image 6 of 9]

    Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Seaman Zachariah L Grabill 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170119-N-GB113-024 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2017) The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) sails through the Atlantic Ocean after having completed a strait transit exercise. Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachariah Grabill/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 23:08
    Photo ID: 3108379
    VIRIN: 170119-N-GB113-024
    Resolution: 1800x1286
    Size: 1001.9 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 1 of 9], by SN Zachariah L Grabill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

