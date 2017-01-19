(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chief's Exam [Image 7 of 9]

    Chief's Exam

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170119-N-EB034-095
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2017) 1st Class Petty Officers begin their Chief Petty Officer exam aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Rodgers/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 23:08
    Photo ID: 3108378
    VIRIN: 170119-N-EB034-095
    Resolution: 4630x3704
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief's Exam [Image 1 of 9], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    United States Navy

