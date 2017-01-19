Chief's Exam

170119-N-EB034-078
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2017) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Brian Wheeler concentrates during the Chief Petty Officer exam aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Rodgers/Released)
01.19.2017
01.19.2017
|Location:
ATLANTIC OCEAN
