    U.S. Coast Guard Supports 2017 Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Fritts 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Baltimore

    Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Osborne patrols the Potomac River in the small boat from Coast Guard Cutter Heron in Washington, D.C., Jan.19, 2017. The Heron, homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia, assisted with security operations in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Fritts/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 22:07
    Photo ID: 3108360
    VIRIN: 170119-G-IR442-290
    Resolution: 2746x4126
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Supports 2017 Presidential Inauguration, by PO3 Charlotte Fritts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    cutter
    uscg
    small boat
    inauguration
    coast guard
    patrol
    potomac river
    washington d.c.
    heron
    uscgc heron

