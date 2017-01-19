Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Osborne patrols the Potomac River in the small boat from Coast Guard Cutter Heron in Washington, D.C., Jan.19, 2017. The Heron, homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia, assisted with security operations in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Fritts/Released)
Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 22:07
Photo ID:
|3108360
VIRIN:
|170119-G-IR442-290
Resolution:
|2746x4126
Size:
|5.65 MB
Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Supports 2017 Presidential Inauguration, by PO3 Charlotte Fritts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
